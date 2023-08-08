Oswego officials to give update on Wolfs Crossing and Harvey roundabout project

The village of Oswego will present an update on the Wolfs Crossing and Harvey construction project during an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman, board members and village staff will be available to provide an update and answer questions. The open house will take place near the intersection of Devoe Drive and Chapin Way in the Prescott Mill subdivision.

The intersection of Wolfs Crossing at Devoe Drive is scheduled to reopen to traffic by Aug. 12. Wolfs Crossing west of Devoe Drive will remain closed until the Wolfs Crossing and Harvey section is reopened to traffic.

The round-about construction at Harvey Road is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023. The project schedule has been modified while the contractor waits for ComEd to relocate power lines.

The village is working closely with the contractor to keep the project on schedule. More information is at oswegoil.org/i-want-to/learn-about/wolfs-crossing/wolfs-crossing-faqs.