DeKalb County mobile vaccine clinic coming to Sandwich Wednesday

DeKalb County area schoolchildren will have the opportunity to get their back-to-school immunizations at a mobile vaccine clinic offered in Sandwich Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The clinic will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. at Prairie View Elementary School, 1201 Castle St., in Sandwich. A nutritionist will be on site to perform demonstrations of health lunch ideas for children, health officials said.

The DeKalb County Health Department is offering the Back-to-School Mobile Vaccine Clinic as a chance for parents or guardians to get their children up-to-date vaccines in a convenient location. The clinic also will offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Registration is required for the clinic. Appointments can be made by calling 815-748-2460.

Those who can’t make the mobile clinic can make appointments five days per week at the health department, 2550 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb, by calling 815-748-2460.

Staff also will be on hand to provide information on health care enrollment, tobacco cessation and solid waste and recycling.

School immunizations are required for kindergarteners, students in sixth grade, and 16-year-olds, according to the health department.

Parents or guardians are asked to being their ID and a health insurance card for those who have health insurance.

Cash, check, Medicaid and most PPO plans are accepted, according to the health department. Uninsured children will not be turned away due to the inability to pay for required childhood immunizations, according to the health department.

Low-cost vaccinations are also available through the health department’s Vaccines for Children Program.