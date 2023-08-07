Yorkville man killed Sunday morning after motorcycle hits tree

A 26-year-old Yorkville man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding hit a tree Sunday morning.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time. An investigation is pending, stated a news release from the Yorkville Police Department.

At approximately 8:51 a.m. Sunday, first responders were dispatched to the area of Route 126 and Identa Road in unincorporated Kendall County near Yorkville for a single vehicle crash. The victim was driving a 1995 Honda motorcycle east on Route 126, west of Identa Road.

As the motorcycle was traveling east, it left the road and struck a tree, according to the release. The victim, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Bristol Kendall Fire Department and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office assisted the Yorkville Police Department on the scene.