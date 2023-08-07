Village of Montgomery receives financial reporting award

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the village of Montgomery for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022.

“I am incredibly proud of our Finance Department; they work daily to ensure the Village is fiscally responsible and sustainable. Awards such as this are well deserved,” Village Administrator Jeff Zoephel said in a news release. “From customer service, utility billing, accounting and investment of Village funds, these individuals are the backbone of our agency and why we can provide our community with great resources and services.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. Judging the reports submitted is done by an impartial panel, ensuring the achievement of the program’s high standards, including the demonstration of constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

For information, visit montgomeryil.org or the village’s social media pages.