Open Roads ABATE participates at local car and bike shows

Open Roads ABATE of IL Inc. chapter participated in several area car and bike shows in July, including July 1 in Sandwich, July 4 in Sheridan, July 9 in Millington, July 16 in Plano, the July 29 Showdown and July 30 in Sycamore.

The group manned their booth, entered their bikes in the shows, promoted ABATE, gave away freebies, signed up new members and sold can coozies and raffle tickets for the State of IL ABATE bike raffle. The state bike and other prizes were available and were on display for people to check out.