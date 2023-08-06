DeKalb County treasurer announces 3rd distribution of real estate taxes

DeKalb County Treasurer Becky Springer’s office has made the third distribution of DeKalb County real estate taxes.

Of the $249,544,686 to be collected, $141,400,950.53 has been collected and distributed to date. “This amount represents 55.66% of the taxes to be collected, which at this point in the year is a good collection rate. It is right on par with previous years,” Springer said in a news release.

The Treasurer’s office will be making one more tax distribution to the taxing districts prior to the second installment property tax due date.

Taxpayers are reminded that the second installment is due on or before Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Of the $141,400,950.53 that has been distributed, $15,719,793.46 has been allocated to DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District, $5,878,900.69 to townships and township road and bridge districts, $3,482,193.06 to libraries, $10,095,223.43 to cities and villages, $3,737,632.53 has been sent to fire districts, $5,679,346.85 has gone to park districts, school districts have received $86,867,457.46, $8,860,024.81 has gone to community colleges, $934,104.73 to tax increment financing districts and $146,273.51 has been distributed to drainage districts.

For questions regarding a tax bill, contact the DeKalb County Treasurer’s Helpline at 815-895-7337, or visit dekalbcounty.org. The DeKalb County Treasurer’s Office is now on Facebook offering reminders, tips and more. Visit them at facebook.com/DeKalbCountyILTreasurer.