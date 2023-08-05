Montgomery River Run celebrating 20 years in 2023

The 2023 Montgomery River Run will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River St.

Celebrating 20 years in 2023, the Montgomery River Run occurs annually on the first Saturday of October. This family-friendly event features a flat, fast-running course along both sides of the Fox River. The 5K and 10K courses are both USATF Certified courses. Pets, kids, strollers and baby joggers are welcome to run/walk the 5K course.

In honor of the 20th year, all finishers will receive a race medal and a long-sleeve tech shirt.

Early Bird Registration is available through Aug. 31. Fees increase Sept. 1, and shirts are limited and sizing only guaranteed to participants who register by Aug. 31.

For information and to register, visit montgomeryil.org/187/River-Run-5K-10K.