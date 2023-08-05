Downtown Sandwich boutique celebrates one-year anniversary

Magnolia On Main owner Tracy Merovci tries to offer something for everyone in her store.

“You can buy children’s stuff, you can buy gifts and you can buy a pair of jeans,” said Merovci, who grew up in Oswego and lives in Montgomery.

Magnolia On Main, at 113 S. Main St. in downtown Sandwich, celebrated its one-year anniversary in July, and Merovci looked back on what the store has been able to accomplish in the past year.

“I am pleased with all the people that I’ve gotten to meet and I love to be able to work with the other businesses,” Merovci said.

This is her first business. Before opening Magnolia On Main, Merovci sold her products at different craft shows and stores.

The operation of the store is a family affair. Helping Merovci is her sister-in-law Nancy Discher.

“I just love Sandwich,” Discher said. “Everybody is so nice. We have a lot of repeat customers and we still have new people that come in. And that’s wonderful, as well, because we have a lot to offer. It’s nice to have them come in and look around. They don’t always buy something the first time, but that’s OK, because they’ll get ideas and come back. And then they can tell other people about it, which is nice.”

To show their customers how much they appreciate their business, those who buy an item will receive a thank-you gift.

“We really appreciate everybody’s support,” Discher said.

Merovci’s daughter Megan also works at the store, doing such things as filling orders and making shirts.

Merovci said she loves the way that businesses in Sandwich support each other. In the past, her store has collaborated with nearby Midnight Pine Studios gift shop.

Magnolia On Main is a collective boutique, meaning the store also carries items made by other vendors. The store will soon be carrying candles and honey made by Sandwich vendors.

The shelves of her store are always filled with new items, including roasted raspberry chipotle sauce.

“This is something that I just got in and I completely sold out of it,” Merovci said.

Her store also features her own creations, including newborn and infant outfits sporting designs she has made. She also makes apparel for Bows & Babes boutique in downtown Naperville.

Merovci also will put designs on mugs using a process called sublimation.

“The heat turns the ink into a gas and then it transfers it on to the mug,” she said. “The mugs come blank, and then I decide what the design is going to be.”

Merovci will work on her creations in the store’s workshop.

Nancy Discher, left, and Magnolia On Main owner Tracy Merovci, right, show some of the Sandwich-related items available at the store. (Eric Schelkopf)

For Sandwich residents who want to show off their love for the city, Magnolia On Main offers “Take Me To the Fair” T-shirts among its Sandwich-related items.

This year’s Sandwich Fair, which started in 1888 and is one of the oldest continuing county fairs in Illinois, will be Sept. 6 to 10.

“I’m working on new fair designs for this year and I’ll have them out soon,” Merovci said.

Magnolia On Main has seen many repeat customers since opening its doors, including Sandwich resident Jane Jakubiak, who has been coming to the store since it opened.

“We didn’t have anything like this here,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of antique stores, which is great. I love to shop antique stores. This was a new thing coming to town that I felt we really needed. There’s just unusual things here that you don’t necessarily see in other stores. I was just really happy to see this store open up.”

More information about Magnolia On Main is at the store’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Magnoliaonmain113.