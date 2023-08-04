Plano police investigate bomb threat made early Friday

The Plano Police Department continues to investigate a bomb threat made early Friday.

No bomb has been found. About 12:28 a.m. Friday, the Plano Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Jones Street for a report of a bomb threat, according to a news release from the department.

A Montgomery Police Department drone was deployed to check the area with negative results. The caller who made the bomb threat demanded that unless cash was delivered to an address in Pennsylvania, the bomb would be detonated.

Contact was made with the police agency that covers the address in Pennsylvania and it was learned there were as many as eight recent bomb threat associated with that specific address, according to the release. This is considered an isolated incident and there are no perceived threats to public health or safety.

The investigation remains open as the Plano Police Department works to identify the caller. Assisting the Plano Police Department were members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery and Yorkville police departments, Kendall County CIT, Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch.