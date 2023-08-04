Oswego man charged in connection with sexual assault last September

An Oswego man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred last September in Na-Au-Say Township.

Michael Decore III, 20, of of the 0-500 block of Arboretum Way, Oswego, was taken into custody last week following an investigation led by detectives with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault.

On Sept. 3, sheriff’s deputies and detectives began investigating a report of a possible criminal sexual assault in Na-Au-Say Township, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Following a thorough investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Decore III and a warrant was issued, with bond set at $100,000.

Decore III turned himself in at the Oswego Police Department and has since posted bond pending his next court appearance on Aug. 29, according to the release.