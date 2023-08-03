Yorkville police reports / Aug. 3, 2023

Information in the Aug. 3 Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Car strikes deer

A car driven by a 45-year-old woman from Peru struck a deer that ran into the roadway at 10:19 p.m. July 30 on Route 71 southwest of Timber Creek Drive.

Collision nets charge

Elian Lozano, 20, of the 3000 block of Pinewood Drive in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license suspended at 9:50 a.m. July 30 in connection with a vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 34 and Isabel Drive.

Man charged with battery

Tyrone Kirkman, 19, of the 4000 block of Erie Street in Chicago, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor battery at 5:30 p.m. July 28 at Raging Waves Waterpark, 4000 N. Bridge St.

Police said Kirkman attempted to cut into a line of patrons and was told by others not to do so. Kirkman struck two adult males and one juvenile, police said, with one of the victims requiring stitches for lacerations to the face. Kirkman was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville to await a bond hearing.

Man charged with DUI

Richard Bedell, 57, of the 4000 block of Milford Lane in Aurora, was charged with driving under the influence at 1:25 a.m. July 28 at the intersection of Prairie Pointe Drive and McHugh Road. Police said they responded to a report of a vehicle following another vehicle for no apparent reason.