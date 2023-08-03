Yorkville man sentenced to 18 years in prison for possession of child pornography

A Yorkville man charged with possession of child pornography has been sentenced to 18 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Nicholas J. Pantano, 41, of the 300 block of Mill Street, was sentenced by Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer for three counts of child pornography in an agreed plea this week. Pantano plead guilty to multiple counts of disseminating child pornography in January 2023, but then fled the state prior to his sentencing hearing, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case was initially investigated by the Yorkville Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After a lengthy investigation, a search was conducted on Pantano’s house, his computers and personal electronic devices, the release stated.

Pantano was charged with numerous counts of possession of child pornography and three instances of disseminating or sharing the images.

“Due to the diligence of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall’s Service, this defendant was apprehended in rural Kentucky, and was brought back to Kendall County to begin his lengthy prison sentence,” Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said in the release. “Seeing our local agencies work hand in hand with their federal counterparts ensured that justice was served.”

Pantano will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and will serve three years to life on mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, according to the release.