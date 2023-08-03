Plano police reports/Aug. 3, 2023

Information in the Aug. 3 Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Trespassing

Cornell Hutchins, 27, of the 800 block of West Route 34, Plano, was charged with trespassing on July 16.

Assault

Jonathan C. Hatland, 33, of the 1600 block of Vale Street, Sandwich, was chargedwith assault on July 17 .

Battery

Christopher Zeffield, 42, of the 300 block of East Main Street, Plano, was charged with battery on July 18.