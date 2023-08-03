Number of candidates for Sandwich police chief down to three

There are now three candidates in the running for Sandwich police chief.

A panel from the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs on July 29 did an assessment of the candidates and will make a recommendation to the city.

“We are awaiting a final report from the Illinois Association of Chiefs,” Sandwich City Administrator Geoff Penman said in an email.

Working with the association, Sandwich city officials had whittled down the number of candidates applying for police chief to six. The city decided not to renew the contract of Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi, whose contract expired at the end of April. He had served as police chief since September 2013.

The majority of Sandwich City Council members in April voted to approve an agreement with the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs to conduct a search on the city’s behalf for a new chief at cost of $11,000.

“We had 34 original candidates,” Penman said. “None of the candidates were internal. The group was reduced to 12 with the assistance of the of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. Additional information was requested from those individuals. After reviewing the additional information, the group was reduced to six for first round interviews.”

Penman, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham and the association interviewed the six candidates. In May, the City Council voted to hire former Normal Police Chief Richard Bleichner as the city’s interim police chief.

Bleichner’s contract is for four months or until the city hires a new police chief. Latham has said the contract could be extended if the city needs additional time in finding a permanent chief. He is being paid $9,500 a month.

Penman is impressed with the job Bleichner has been doing since being hired.

“He’s fantastic,” he said. “He’s very professional, he really works well with the staff and he’s great for the community. And he’s very knowledgeable. I think he’s just a good guy. He’s been a great fit.”