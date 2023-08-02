National Night Out in Oswego brings residents, police together

Kendall County residents had the chance to meet their neighbors and local law enforcement agencies as part of Tuesday’s National Night Out.

Oswego, Montgomery and Yorkville police departments held National Night Out events along with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. National Night Out, an annual event started in 1984, is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness and generate support for local anti-crime programs.

Oswego held its National Night Out on Aug. 1 at Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

The night is also an effort to promote cooperation and unity between law enforcement departments and the communities they serve.

“It’s just a great way for the community to come in and have a positive interaction with the police,” Oswego Interim Police Chief Jason Bastin said during Oswego’s event at Prairie Point Community Park. “It’s really just for the police and the community to have a good time together.”

The Oswego Fire Protection District, Oswego Public Works Department and Illinois State Police Troop 3 were also at the event, which was sponsored by the Oswegoland Park District. Those who attended the event had the chance to see both police and public works equipment up close.

“It does give the citizens, the people who live in the village, the chance to see some cool equipment they otherwise normally don’t get to see,” Bastin said. “We even invited the Illinois State Police out. They brought some motorcycles out. It gives families a chance to get to see a side of the police they don’t normally get to see.”

Bastin has been with the Oswego Police Department for 18 years. In the past, he has brought his kids to the event.

Over the years, he has been part of many National Night Out events.

“It’s fun to see families bring out their young kids and just have a good time,” he said. “I probably started going to National Night Out the second year I was here. It’s a fun summer thing.”