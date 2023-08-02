Esporta Fitness in Oswego set to close by end of month as two new fitness centers get ready to open

While Esporta plans to close its fitness center at 201 Ogden Falls Road in Oswego by the end of August, two other fitness centers plan to open nearby in the coming months.

Esporta, which is located along Route 34, recently announced that location will close on Aug. 28. A person answering the phone Tuesday afternoon said the company does not plan to release a statement on why the location is closing.

In an email, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said city staff has been in contact with the building owner to identify potential tenants for the space.

“We discussed various types of uses including fitness, retail and entertainment,” Leighty said. “They have already been marketing the property for the last few months and hope to have a lease signed soon.”

Meanwhile, a health club is set to fill the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego. The space at 3010 Route 34 has been vacant since the grocery store closed in 2013.

Vasa Fitness will move into the 65,636-square-foot building after making $4 million in interior and exterior renovations.

A fitness center is set to fill the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

“Once completed, they plan to offer a wide variety of amenities including an indoor pool and spa, childcare center, massage lounge, basketball court, racquetball court, functional training turf, boutique-style high intensity interval classes and personal training,” Leighty said.

Vasa Fitness wants to open by the end of the year or by early next year, he said. In addition, Orangetheory Fitness is moving into the space at 1540 Douglas Road formerly occupied by Men’s Wearhouse in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.

He said Orangetheory Fitness should be in operation before Vasa Fitness is.

“They’re currently doing membership pre-sale and offering founding member rates ahead of their grand opening,” Leighty said.