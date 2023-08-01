Yorkville Public Library lists adult programs for August

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Adult English Language Learners Classes: Various dates and times. The Yorkville Library has started a conversation-based English Language Learners program for adults. Visit the Adult Services desk at the library to get more information on the program and register for a class.

Rules of the Road to Financial Independence: Tuessday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. The road to financial independence begins with a few simple rules. Join Chris Phalon of Edward Jones investing to learn about these Rules of the Road: The most common investing mistakes & how to avoid them; Investing strategies to help reach your long-term goals; What you can do to help ensure you stay on track.

Dabblers: Beginners Painting Classes for Adults: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. In our fun new art series, learn the basics of painting - each month focusing on different techniques, mediums or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Getting the Dirt on Gardening: Pollinating Flowers: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. Join Jessica Presnak from Seed and Stem Studios for this special discussion on pollinating plants, helping the butterflies and bees and what you can do to make your pollinating garden more successful.

Computer Basics for Seniors: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities. There is a limit of five students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.

Medicare 101: Monday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 29, 9:30 a.m. If you are on Medicare, join us in this special seminar while Medicare expert Cindy Fields discusses the ins and outs of Medicare, helping seniors understand their coverage and the options they have.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: Thursdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18+.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, Aug. 4 and 18, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, Aug. 9, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: Monday, Aug. 21, 11:30 a.m. A new monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Horror Book Club: Monday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us