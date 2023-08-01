Plano library offering access to Explore More Illinois

The Plano Community Library District is offering access to Explore More Illinois. This program allows cardholders from participating libraries to reserve free and discounted admission, parking and gift store purchases from cultural and recreational attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts and more.

Explore More Illinois can be accessed without needing to visit the library in person.

To access this service, visit planolibrary.info and view the E-Resources page for the link to Explore More Illinois. Log in with your library card credentials, the same barcode and PIN used to access your account in PrairieCat. Once logged in, you can browse for passes by date or attractions.

Make your reservation and print or download your pass shortly before your visit. Cardholders can have three active reservations per library card. Once you print or download your pass, you cannot cancel your reservation.

If you do not know your PIN or password, or have questions, call the library at 630-552-2009.

Explore More Illinois users must be 18 or older. Attractions may require a photo ID in addition to the reservation. Explore More Illinois is a service of the Reaching Across Illinois Library System.