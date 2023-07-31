Girls volleyball: 5 storylines to watch in Kendall County in 2023

The Record Newspapers girls volleyball preview will appear in print August 24, with info on every local team. Until then, here are five storylines to look out for in the 2023 season.
Can Oswego East build on history?
Oswego East’s volleyball program enjoyed a record-setting 2022 season. The Wolves shattered the program win record with 27 wins. Oswego East won its first-ever conference and regional championships under second-year coach Dina Beamon. It will be difficult to match that, with nine seniors graduating including Record Newspapers Player of the Year Vivian Campbell and co-MVP Megan Maier.
Still, the bubbly, energetic Beamon clearly has this Oswego East program headed in the right direction. The Wolves has set school win records in each of the last two seasons. The culture is in place. Now it’s the next wave of Wolves’ job to build on it.
How far can Newark go?
It’s been quite a run for Newark in the last decade. The Norsemen made three straight state tournament appearances from 2017-2019, winning back-to-back Class 1A titles in 2018 and 2019, and last season won the program’s fifth straight regional title in years in which there was a postseason, and the sixth straight Little Ten Conference tournament championship. Newark, 32-6 last year, was upended by Sterling Newman in a sectional semifinal – but plenty of firepower returns that should make the Norsemen one of the teams to watch in this area and statewide at the Class 1A level.
An elite setter is a good person to build around, and Newark has one in senior Lauren Ulrich. Both setting and hitting last year, Ulrich was second on Newark in kills with 194, had 399 assists and went over 1,000 for her career. Top outside hitter Kiara Wesseh also returns, but Newark will need to replace standout libero Taylor Kruser.
Led by Ulrich and Wesseh, Newark is poised for another deep postseason run.
New coaches
New faces will be on the sidelines as first-year head coaches at four area schools.
At Oswego, Gary Mosley takes over as head coach for Julie Zeck. At Yorkville, Ryan Donato is the new head coach, taking the place of Lisa Molek. At Sandwich, Amy Rogowski takes over for Selynda Kern, who retired after 12 seasons as coach. And at Yorkville Christian, Oswego grad Alyssa Ferchen is the new head coach.
Junior achievement at Oswego?
Youth was served in Oswego last season. Sophomores Sidney Hamaker, Mia Jurkovic and setter Ava Flanigan were among the youngsters to make huge contributions for the Panthers, who finished 18-18 and in fourth place in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Hamaker, a 6-foot-2 Long Beach State commit, smashed 324 kills in her second varsity season and also had 37 blocks, 45 digs and 57 aces.
Flanigan, meanwhile, stepped in at setter and ran a 5-1 all season. When Flanigan was out sick for a match, freshman Kimberly Reichard stepped in and set varsity.
Oswego’s youth showed at times last season in its consistency. Growing pains, naturally, were part of the process. But former coach Zeck said the “sky is the limit” for these kids – and they’re a year older now.
As juniors, what can these talented young Panthers do?
Foxes take step forward?
Yorkville, like Oswego, relied quite a bit on young talent last season, a year removed from winning conference and regional championships in a record-setting 2021 season. Team MVP Keelyn Muell has graduated, but a big core remains from a team that finished around .500 in 2022 and will be looking to take a step back up.