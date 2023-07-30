Yorkville Public Library announces youth programming for August

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of August. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Window Art: Aug. 1-4. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come any day and time Aug. 1-4 to create your artwork. Register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Crafternoon: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1:30 p.m. Join us the make Gnome crafts. Register online.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 5-7): Thursday, Aug. 3, 1 to 1:45 p.m. For ages 5-7 years old. Com experiment with paper crafts. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 8-12): Thursday, Aug. 3, 2 to 3 p.m. For ages 8-12 years old. Come learn Origami then experiment with your creation Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3D Printing (in person): Aug. 5, 9:30 to 1 p.m. by appointment. 3D Printing is back, the first Saturday of each month. Book a 30-minute appointment on the YPL website to learn about Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D printer. The cost is $0.20/ gram.

Color with Cops: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m. The Yorkville Police Department officers will be at the library for some relaxing coloring time. The library will provide coloring pages and crayons for you, your family and the police officers.

Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, Aug. 9 and 23, 10 a.m. on the YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Books for BINGO: Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 2 p.m. Join us to play BINGO. Winners will receive a gently used book of their choice. All supplies will be provided. Register your family for this event. Space is limited.

Chalk the Walk: Friday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m., weather permitting. After Drop-In Storytime, we are decorating the sidewalk outside of the library. Join us for the fun.

LEGO kits at YPL: Aug. 14-18. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Use only the bricks provided and your creativity to make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 3-5): Mondays, Aug. 14 and 28, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, the participants will receive the book the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Family Fort Night: Monday, Aug. 14, 7 to 8 p.m. Kids, do you like to build forts at home with blankets, pillows and other supplies? Wouldn’t it be extra cool to build that fort inside Yorkville Public Library and then cozy up with a good book? Here is your chance. Bring the supplies you need to build your family fort. Registration is required.

Book Club (grades 1-2): Wednesdays, Aug. 15 and 22, 4 to 4:30 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy reader chapter book. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

Mr. Freeze Cryogenic Program: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1 p.m. Chill out with Mr Freeze. Learn the science of how to make things really cold. Registration required. Space is limited.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website.

Read with Paws: Saturday, Aug. 19, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for a 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Creek STOMP (Hoover Forest Preserve): Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m. Come for Story Time at Hoover Forest Preserve, then Ms. Kimberly will lead us on a guided hike to a popular creek. We will have the chance to examine the creatures that live in the creek. Creek nets and buckets will be provided. Dress accordingly, water shoes are highly recommended. Register on the YPL website.

TAG--Teen Advisory Group: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354 or visit yorkville.lib.il.us.