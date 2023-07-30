Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools meeting Aug. 7 in Oswego

The Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools Club will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Oswego Police Department Community Room, 3355 Woolley Road in Oswego.

Guest speaker Phil Piscitello has 50 years of experience as a multispecies angler on ice and open water. Piscitello is a fishing guide, master charter captain and seminar speaker, guiding in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. He also is a regular guest on Chauncey’s Great Outdoors radio show and MidWest Outdoors TV show. Piscitello has fished all five Great Lakes and many major rivers, lakes and reservoirs throughout the Midwest.

The fee for nonmember guests is $10.

The Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools is a multispecies fishing club open to men and women with family memberships available. Club membership is $40 per year with reduced rates for husband and wife and family memberships. There are eight club fishing trips per year and the group hosts the Oswegoland Park District’s PrairieFest Kids Fishing Clinic and Fishing With Dad events.