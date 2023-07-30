Kendall County 4-H collecting for food drive during county fair

Counties across Illinois are tasked with gathering nonperishable food and care items as part of the annual, statewide 4-H Can Make a Difference Food Drive held in conjunction with the State Fair Aug. 11 to 13.

Local 4-H programs invite members and the public to donate nonperishable food items or cleaning and self-care products to the 4-H Can Make a Difference Drive, which is happening at county fairs and local Extension offices this summer. Donations may be brought to the Kendall County Fair on Aug. 3 to 6 in Yorkville.

All donations will be sent to the State Fair with local 4-H representatives as part of this statewide effort and contest for county 4-H programs. Those with the most pounds of donations will receive funds to support community service efforts in their communities.

“In Illinois, over a million people face hunger, which translates into one in 12 people facing hunger or one in nine children,” University of Illinois 4-H youth development specialist Katie Duitsman said in a news release.

This initiative began more than 25 years ago and represents the power of Illinois counties pulling together to create a larger change. Counties will gather donations locally and coordinate to transport the food to the Illinois State Fair and participate in a friendly competition to see who can donate the most, according to the release.

“This is a great way for youth to get involved on the local level and make a statewide change,” Duitsman said. “Great things happen when we put youth at the lead of any project, so we know great things are ahead for this initiative.”

This initiative is headed by the Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team.