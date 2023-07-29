Plano Library announces upcoming programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Summer Reading Program for All Ages: Be sure to turn in reading and bonus logs before the Summer Reading Program ends on July 31.

Adult programs

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Being Remarkable: A Spanish Language Workshop Series: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Presented by Ricardo Molano Nieto via Zoom. Attend from home or come to the library. Do you want to be a remarkable person? Whatever your context—the workplace, community involvement, family—this four-week workshop will help you become the best you can be by introducing ideas about how we listen, speak and our mindset. This program is offered in collaboration with the Sandwich Public Library. Registration required.

Ser Extraordinario: Una Seria de Talleres en Españolmartes: 1 de Agosto, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. ¿Desea ser una persona notable? En cualquier contexto—en el trabajo, en la comunidad, o en la familia—este taller de cuatro semanas le ayudará a convertirse en lo mejor que puede ser. Introduce ideas sobre cómo hablar, escuchar, y sobre la mentalidad. Presentado por Ricardo Molano Nieto. Este es un taller Zoom y se ofrece en colaboración con Sandwich Public Library. Se puede unirse a Zoom desde casa o venir a Plano Community Library para ver la reunión en Zoom desde la biblioteca. Se requiere inscripción. Para inscribir para ver la reunión Zoom desde casa, escanee el código QR o use el enlace en nuestro sitio web. Para asistir a la reunión en la biblioteca de Plano, llame a 630-552-2009 para inscribir.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, July 27 and Aug. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Aug. 12, 10:30 a.m. to noon, meeting room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 12:30 to 2 p.m. A representative from Senator Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class: Sunflower Cards. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke will be discussed. The book for September will be “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict.. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: Fridays, 4 to 6 p.m., in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Create Science @ the Library: Monday, July 31, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m., Library’s east lawn, weather permitting. For independent students entering grades 1-9. Join us for some outdoor science experiments. We’ll also explore shadows and the power of the sun. This program will be held outside, so please dress for the weather. In the case of inclement, weather this program will be moved inside with modifications. Registration required.

Sounds Fun: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 6 to 6:45 p.m. or Thursday, Aug. 3, 2 to 2:45 p.m. Targeted to children 3-6, with an adult. We’ll enjoy a rhyming book together and then explore letter sounds and pre-writing skills in fun, interactive and multisensory ways. There will be a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. Registration required.

Bookworms: Monday, Aug. 7, 5 to 5:45 p.m., Kids’ Program Room. For independent students entering grades 1-4. Join us for healthy snacks, crafts, talking about books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required.

Pizza & Pages: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For children entering grades 6-9. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza. “Sword of Summer” by Rick Riordan will be discussed. Registration required.