Oswego teen competes in annual ComEd EV Rally

Forty-five young women from Chicagoland are preparing to put their pedals to the metal as they gear up for ComEd’s second annual EV Rally, a program that educates young women on electric vehicles (EVs), science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) principles and clean energy careers while connecting with female ComEd mentors. Among this year’s participants is Katelin Hong, rising senior at Oswego East High School.

The ComEd EV Rally is designed to prepare the next generation of the clean energy workforce, while simultaneously helping bridge the gender gap in STEM.

The students worked with female ComEd mentors over four build days to assemble high-tech, electric go-karts while learning about a variety of career opportunities in STEM. The program culminates at noon on Saturday, July 29, when the girls race their completed cars at the Museum of Science and Industry.

“This exciting program is a fun way for teens to get out of the classroom and experience STEM in a hands-on environment surrounded by like-minded peers,” ComEd senior vice president of technical services Michelle Blaise said in a news release. “The clean energy transition is coming quickly, and ComEd is working to ensure that we have a diverse pipeline of talent ready to fill these new roles and support the evolving needs of our communities.”

Young women between the ages of 13 and 18, were eligible to apply for the program; the 45 participating students will receive a $2,000 scholarship upon completion of the program.

Find out more about the program by visiting ComEdEVRally.com.