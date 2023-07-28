Yorkville plans new Countryside park with playground and pavilion

YORKVILLE – With 28 playgrounds scattered throughout Yorkville, residents of most neighborhoods and residential subdivisions can walk to at least one of them without having to cross a busy street.

That is not the case for those living in the Countryside subdivision on the near northwest side, but that’s about to change.

The Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ and the city of Yorkville are in the final stages of approving an agreement that will see the development of Countryside Pavilion Park on a portion of the church property.

Under the deal, the church is to donate a piece of land on the south side of its property along West Countryside Parkway.

The city will invest $130,000 in playground equipment, a pavilion and sledding hill, with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department maintaining the park site in perpetuity.

The church, located at 409 Center Parkway, would have first rights to reserve the park for events, and will be entitled to exclusive use of the park without paying any fees to the city for 10 days every calendar year.

In addition to the playground and shelter, the city will install electrical outlets, trash cans and dumpster pads.

The agreement also provides for the city to pave and stripe the gravel parking lot to the south of the church building.

The city further will provide street parking spaces for use by visitors to the park.

If a group of 30 or more individuals request to rent the park, the city will be required to notify the church.

The church is to donate the property through a quit claim deed. Should the property cease to be used by the city as a park for a period of two years, the property would revert to the church.

Should the church property be no longer used by the Congregational Church, the park site reverter clause would become void and the city would own the property without restriction.

The Yorkville City Council is expected to approve the agreement at is Aug. 8 meeting.