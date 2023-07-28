Traffic signals now operational at Main, Harrison streets in downtown Oswego

As someone who regularly bikes in downtown Oswego, resident Steve Rupkey was happy to be safely crossing Washington Street Thursday afternoon instead of dodging cars or waiting for a break in the traffic.

In April, the village launched a $1.3 million project to put traffic signals on Route 34 (Washington Street) at the busy intersections of Main and Harrison streets. The signals were activated Thursday afternoon.

“Cars wouldn’t stop unless you had a nice person, so you had to wait and wait and wait,” he said.

Lindsay Peciulis, the merchandising manager at Mod Stitch Company in downtown Oswego, is also happy about the new traffic signals. The store, which opened recently downtown, is located at the corner of Washington and Main streets.

“It will help a lot more because we do get a lot of traffic coming in being the corner shop,” she said. “So being able to have street lights I think is safer.”

The project includes pedestrian signals and improved pedestrian ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The traffic signals will be synced with the railroad signals to ensure adequate time for vehicles to clear the tracks as trains approach.

“The signals are actually connected to the existing signals at the Village Hall, at Madison and Washington streets and at the five corners intersection,” Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes said. “So they will all be integrated. The new signals will be controlled by cameras to measure the traffic that is coming through. The signals are also tied to the railroad crossing, so when a train approaches, the signals will change so that any traffic that is sitting on the tracks will be cleared out.”

Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo noted the project has been 25 years in the making.

“This is a big deal,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of accidents and injuries there. … This is a really big accomplishment that we’re happy to see finally get done.”

Prior to the installation of the traffic signals, flashing beacons alerted vehicles to pedestrians in the crosswalk at Main and Washington streets and Oswego police patrolled the stretch of Washington Street through downtown to deter speeders.

The highway has been the scene of frequent traffic accidents, including a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in 2018.

“First, we had to convince the Illinois Department of Transportation that the signals met the warrants to be installed,” Hughes said. “The warrants are basically a set of criteria that establishes when you can install a traffic signal. We had to do traffic counts and pedestrian counts. … As our downtown becomes more vibrant and we anticipate more pedestrians, it’s even more important than ever that we protect the pedestrians and make it safe for them.”