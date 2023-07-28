Oswego police reports for July 27, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI

Jessica M. James, 40, of the 300 block of Ash Grove Lane, Oswego, was charged at 10:13 p.m. July 11 with aggravated driving under the influence/endangering the life or health of a child.

Battery

Rebecca R. Berndt, 33, of the 400 block of Windsor Drive, Oswego, was charged at 7:17 p.m. July 12 with domestic battery.

Dirk X. Nickson, 18, of the 600 block of North Harrison Avenue, Aurora, was charged at 11:44 p.m. July 23 with domestic battery after an argument.

Burglary

Mason Square Car Wash, located in the 1200 block of Douglas Road in Oswego, reported a burglary occurring between the evening of July 14 and the morning of July 16. Approximately $300 worth of property was damaged and an item valued at approximately $400 was stolen.

Theft

A bicycle valued at $180 was reported taken at 6:31 p.m. July 17 from the front of the Meijer store at 2700 Route 34.

A bicycle valued at $700 was reported taken at 2:52 p.m. July 20 from 1168 Douglas Road.

Approximately $170 worth of items were reported taken at 6:35 p.m. July 20 from Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy store, 2274 Route 30.

Approximately $300 worth of items were reported taken at 11:08 p.m. July 20 from Burlington Coat Factory, 2400 Route 34.

Criminal damage to government supported property

Someone damaged the Oswego Police Department’s message board at Bluegrass Parkway/Yoakum Closed Boulevard. The damage was found at 1 p.m. July 24.

Trespassing

Brian S. Daviston Jr., 27, of the 1200 block of South State Street, Aurora, was charged at approximately 10:42 a.m. July 22 with criminal trespass to real property.