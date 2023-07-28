Montgomery Police Department celebrating National Night Out Aug. 1

The Montgomery Police Department along with local fire departments that service Montgomery residents will again be participating in the annual National Night Out program, visiting locations throughout the community from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes collaborative efforts of police, fire personnel, and residents to create neighborhood camaraderie and promote safety. The event is an excellent opportunity to unite police and residents positively under favorable circumstances.

On Aug. 1, the Montgomery police will visit seven locations throughout the village.

Residents are welcome to join Montgomery’s officers and local firefighters from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery Park, 300 N. River St.; Lakewood Creek Elementary School, 2301 Lakewood Creek Drive; McDole School, 2901 Foxmoor Drive; and Huntington Chase Park, at Gordon Road and Thomas Lane. Stops in Aurora Township will include Oak Grove Mobile Home Park from 6 to 6:30 p.m., State Street and Melrose Avenue from 7 to 7:30 p.m., and at Amber and Park drives from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

For information, visit montgomeryil.org or the Village of Montgomery’s social media pages.