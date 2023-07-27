Yorkville police reports / July 27, 2023

Information in Police Reports for July 27, 2023, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Electric scooter hits car

A juvenile was transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center for injuries suffered after driving an electric scooter into the driver side of an automobile at 7:11 p.m. July 18 at the intersection of Emerald Lane and Violet Court.

Hit-and0-run reported

A hit-and-run vehicle incident was reported at 12:30 p.m. July 18. Police said a vehicle backed out of a stall in a business parking lot in the 100 block of West Veterans Parkway, striking another vehicle and then driving away. There were no injuries and no vehicles had to be towed.

Criminal damage reported

Someone vandalized a parked vehicle between 7 and 10:10 p.m. July 24 in a business parking lot in the 200 block of East Veterans Parkway. Police said damage totaled more than $500.

Traffic stop nets charge

Noel Vasquez, 18, of the first block of Crescent Court in Montgomery was charged with driving while license suspended after a traffic stop at 8:21 a.m. July 24 in the 800 block of John Street.