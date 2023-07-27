Oswego leaders welcome single-family rental community to town

In welcoming the Avanterra Wolf’s Crossing housing development to Oswego, Village President Ryan Kauffman noted that it represents more than just a new subdivision.
“Avanterra stands not just as a collection of houses, but as a symbol of unity, progress and growth,” he said as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday hosted by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce. “As we inaugurate Avanterra, we also embrace a new chapter of the community.”
Through the subdivision, Continental Properties is introducing the concept of single-family home rentals to the area. The 148 unit development is comprised of one- to four-bedroom homes.
“Thank you all for sharing our vision for this community and for understanding the needs and desires of incoming potential residents and for providing a new rental housing choice that’s currently unavailable anywhere else in the suburbs,” Erik Hahn, vice president of acquisitions for Continental Properties, said in addressing those at the event.
Continental Properties decided that Oswego was the right place to develop such a concept for several reasons.
“We selected Oswego due to its excellent community qualities, really strong neighborhood fabric and great amenities, but also due to it being poised for growth along the Wolf’s Crossing corridor on the south side of the village,” Hahn said.
This is Continental’s second development in Oswego. It also developed the Springs at Oswego apartment complex on Fifth Street.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with our choice to develop here in the village a second time,” Hahn said.
Forty families so far have moved into the Avanterra development, he said. Kauffman said there are many reasons people want to call Oswego home.
“People choose to live here in Oswego because of our small-town charm, our top notch schools, economic opportunities and low crime,” he said. “As a matter of fact, according to a recent study by NeighborhoodScout, Oswego is ranked as the 12th safest city in the entire United States.”
He is enthusiastic to see the subdivision grow and attract more residents.
“To all the future residents, we welcome you with open arms,” Kauffman said. “We are excited to witness the stories that you will create here.”