The Sandwich American Legion Riders Post 181 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Sandwich American Legion/VFW Post, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Membership is open to members of the American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion who ride motorcycles and enjoy participating in projects to benefit veterans.

For information, email ALR President Bob Lawrence at Flip55@comcast.net.