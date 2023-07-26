Parkview Christian Academy opening primary center in Oswego this fall

Parkview Christian Academy will be opening a new Primary Center this fall for Oswego and the surrounding areas.

Located at 7481 Mill Road in Oswego, the Primary Center will house grades pre-K through first grade, with options for half- and full-day for pre-K.

“I’m extremely excited about our new Primary Center. We have been working hard so that our teachers will be ready to welcome new students on Aug. 23,” elementary principal Christina Skelton said in a news release. “This facility will open the door for so many more possibilities for growth at Parkview Christian Academy.”

With 12 classrooms and plenty of land, there will be lots of space and opportunity for growth, according to the release.

The new location is just minutes from Parkview’s two other campuses, located at 201 W. Center St. and 202 E. Countryside Pkwy. in Yorkville.

Parkview offers private education for grades preK-12, and is currently enrolling for the fall of 2023.