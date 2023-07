The 2023 Open Roads ABATE Summer Books have been a hit again this year. The books include 62 businesses where participants visit to get books stamped and compete for cash prizes.

Several ABATE members recently traveled to western Illinois to get their book stamps, including visits to Bushy’s in Lyndon, Logger House in Hampton, Whitey’s in East Moline, Leamen’s in Geneseo, Troy’s Place in Arlington and Rosati’s in Mendota.