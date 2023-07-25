Traffic signals at Main, Harrison streets in Oswego to be activated by end of day Thursday

Newly installed traffic signals will make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists to get around downtown Oswego.

Over the past several months, two new traffic signals have been constructed on Route 34/Washington Street at the intersections of Main and Harrison streets. The signals are set to be activated by the end of the day Thursday.

All signals on Route 34 – from Route 31 near Village Hall to Illinois Route 25 at the intersection of Madison and Chicago – will be electronically interconnected to coordinate traffic flow. In addition, the railroad warning signals on Route 34 will communicate with the traffic signals to ensure that vehicles can clear the tracks prior to a train approaching.

Pedestrian safety has also been enhanced with improved ramps, pedestrian “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” signs and accessibility features including audible indicators. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

Vehicles in the intersection will be detected by cameras, not traffic loops. Pedestrian safety has also been enhanced with improved ramps, pedestrian “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” signs and accessibility features including audible indicators.