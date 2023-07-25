Road work taking place this week in Sandwich

Street improvements are underway in the city of Sandwich.

The city’s contractor started work July 11 on sidewalks and milling of streets in preparation of paving beginning this week.

Repaving is taking place along all of Lafayette Street, a portion of 3rd Street north of Woodbury School and along Main Street between Church Street (Route 34) and Railroad Street (north to the railroad tracks).

Work is scheduled to continue during the week of July 24. The one block section of Main Street between Church Street (Route 34) north to the railroad tracks has been milled in anticipation of repaving.

Crews will be working to complete street preparations ahead of scheduled paving on July 25 and July 26. Tuesday’s paving schedule will tentatively include binder on Main and Lafayette as well a surface layer on Main Street.

Motorists are advised to seek out alternate routes through Sandwich in the next week or two.