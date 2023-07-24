Widening of Countryside Avenue in Montgomery begins this week

Construction is scheduled to begin the week of July 24 for the Countryside Avenue Widening Project located in Montgomery according to a news release from the Kane County Division of Transportation.

Improvements include pavement widening on Countryside Avenue to create dedicated westbound left and right turn lanes onto Orchard Road. The roadway reconstruction will extend from Orchard Road to about 300 feet east of Orchard Road. Other related improvements include new curb and gutter, removal and replacement of driveway aprons, PCC pavement, HMA resurfacing, storm sewer modifications and landscape restoration.

The anticipated completion date for the project is Aug. 31, weather permitting.

The above mentioned roads will remain open during construction, however Countryside Avenue will be under staged construction with lane shifts. Work hours will be primarily Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the work areas.