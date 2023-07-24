July 23, 2023
Police investigating disorderly conduct at Yorkville business

Individual exposed themselves Sunday afternoon at the business, according to Yorkville police

By Eric Schelkopf
Yorkville police squad car

Yorkville police squad car (Shaw Local News Network)

The Yorkville Police Department has taken into custody an individual who apparently exposed themselves at a Yorkville business Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:54 p.m. Sunday, the Yorkville Police Department responded to a business in the 400 block of Bridge Street regarding a disorderly conduct incident, according to a news release from the police department. Upon arrival, police officers were assisted by staff at the business, the release stated.

“This incident was immediately reported by staff to the police and the individual was quickly removed from the public,” according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.