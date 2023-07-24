July 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Oswego Police issue 44 citations during Independence Day traffic safety campaign

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego Police Department vehicle

Oswego Police Department vehicle (Shaw Local News Network)

The Oswego Police Department issued 44 citations during the recent Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

That included 27 driver seat belt citations, 10 passenger seat belt citations, three child seat belt citations, four cell phone citations and one warrant arrest, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. The Oswego Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk and drugged drivers off the roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws.

The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign titled, “It’s Not a Game.” The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.