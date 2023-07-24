Mid Summer Showdown to benefit Somonauk Education Foundation

Even though summer is almost half over, there still is plenty to do and see this summer.

That includes the Mid Summer Showdown on July 29 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich. The event will include a cruise night, truck and tractor pull, petting zoo and a performance by the Blooze Brothers.

Since 2016, the event has benefited the Somonauk Education Foundation. One of the foundation’s goals is to award scholarships to students and grants to teachers’ programs to support and enrich the educational experience in the district’s schools.

The event has proven to be popular, attracting between 3,000 and 3,500 people on the average. Admission is $10 and kids 12 and under are free. Gates open at noon.

In addition to those activities, the Somonauk High School girls’ basketball team will be putting on an obstacle course and the Kendall County Young Farmers will host a tractor pedal pull for the kids, said Tom Hohmann, who is helping organize the Mid Summer Showdown.

“Any kid who participates in the tractor pedal pull will get a free meal from the Somonauk Agriculture Alumni tent,” Hohmann said. “The thing that I take a lot of pride in along with some of the other guys is the fact we don’t charge anything for the kids and none of the activities cost anything for the kids. And in addition to that, they get a free meal out of it as well so the parents aren’t spending a lot from that standpoint.”

The Illini State Truck and Tractor Pull, which will take place at 5 p.m., is a crowd pleaser.

“That draws a big crowd,” Hohmann said. “There’s a lot of loud engines roaring and a lot of smoke. They come out and do a nice job for us. And actually, a couple of members on our committee are members of the Illini State Pullers.”

The day will conclude with a performance by the Blooze Brothers at 8:30 p.m. The band pays tribute to the original Blues Brothers.

More information is available at Mid Summer Showdown’s Facebook page, facebook.com/MidSummerShowdown.