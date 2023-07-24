Fundraiser to raise awareness about mental health, honor Oswego teen

Oswego East High School senior Mark Chapas Jr. was the type of person who was always looking out for others.

“If anybody was down, he was the first one to be there to lift them up,” said his aunt, Ashley Gunderson. “He really made a huge impact on everyone, not just his friends, but everyone he met.”

But the Oswego East High School senior and varsity football player didn’t reach out for help when he needed it the most and died unexpectedly in October 2021. To honor his memory and to help teens needing mental health support, Gunderson and Chapas’ mother, Angie Chapas, created the nonprofit 71 Reasons and More Foundation in August 2022.

The organization’s name refers to the number on his football jersey, 71.

“I feel that if there is a way we can make an impact, he would be I think very happy that we are doing this in honor of him for the kind of child he was,” Angie Chapas said.

To support 71 Reasons and More Foundation’s mission of bringing mental health and suicide awareness into local schools, the group will hold a bowling fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. July 28 at Parkside Lanes, 34W185 Montgomery Road, Aurora.

The event will also feature basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, a live DJ and a silent auction. Tickets are $30, available by going to the group’s website at 71reasonsandmore.org.

The group’s vision is to have a community center/safe zone for youth and young adults to use. The center would provide free mental health services, activities and resources in a judgement-free zone.

“It seems like everybody knows somebody who has been impacted,” Gunderson said. “And the more that it’s talked about, the more barriers we can break down and open up the conversation.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will be participating in the event. 71 Reasons and More Foundation also provides scholarships for youth in need.

They hope the group’s efforts will help end the stigma surrounding the discussion of mental health issues so people can get the help they need.

“We want to let people know that it’s OK not to be OK and that it’s OK to talk about your feelings,” Gunderson said.