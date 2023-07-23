Plano Library announces upcoming event schedule

Plano Community Library has announced its event schedule for late July and early August. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Summer Reading Program for All Ages: Be sure to turn in reading and bonus logs before the Summer Reading Program ends on July 31.

Adult Programs

Homeschool Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 25 and Aug. 8. For parents who homeschool. Children and teens are welcome. No registration required. Come to the library to meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. We’ll have toys and games in the room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Being Remarkable: A Spanish Language Workshop Series: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, July 25 and Aug. 1. Do you want to be a remarkable person? Whatever your context—the workplace, community involvement, family—this four-week workshop will help you become the best you can be by introducing ideas about how we listen, how we speak speak and our mindset. Presented by Ricardo Molano Nieto. This is a Zoom workshop. You can join online from home or come to the library to join the Zoom meeting. This program is offered in collaboration with the Sandwich Public Library. Registration required. Follow the link on our website to register to attend the Zoom meeting from home.

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 27 and Aug. 10, in person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Card Making Class: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 24. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

New Life for Old Bags: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday via Zoom. Members of this informal group work on their own projects, discuss types and colors of yarn and help each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Kids’ Programs

Express Yourself through Art: 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. What’s on your mind? Come express yourself through art. We’ll provide a variety of art materials, and you bring your ideas and enthusiasm. For students entering grades 6-10. Registration required.

Sounds Fun: 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 or 2 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. We’ll enjoy a rhyming book together and then explore letter sounds and pre-writing skills in fun, interactive and multisensory ways. We’ll have a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. Targeted to children 3-6, with an adult. Registration required.

Bookworms: 5 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Join us for healthy snacks, crafts, talking about books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. For independent students entering grades 1-4. Registration required.