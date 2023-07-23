Oswego spraying for mosquitos

The village of Oswego’s mosquito control contractor, Clarke, has been spraying the community as needed to help prevent the West Nile virus.

The Village reminds residents to follow tips from the Kendall County Health Department to reduce mosquitos in yards and neighborhoods:

Discard old tires, tin cans, buckets, bottles and other water-holding containers.

Keep gutters, drains and ditches clean so that water will drain properly.

Repair leaky pipes and outdoor faucets.

Cover trash containers to keep out rainwater.

Sign up for future spray notifications and get more information about the Village’s mosquito control program at oswegoil.org/services/mosquito-control.