Oswego police will celebrate National Night Out Aug. 1

Join the Oswego Police Department for National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. The event is free to the public and is being sponsored by the Oswegoland Park District.

This event will include a variety of family friendly activities, games, an inflatable obstacle course, giveaways, free hot dogs and frozen treats, and the Oswego Police Department will have different police equipment for the public to experience.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our community a safer, more caring place to live. It is held every year on the first Tuesday in August. Millions of neighbors come together for National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states and military bases worldwide.