May 2023 Kendall County Building Permits

May 3, house, Nathanial and Megan Gilkerson, 10050 Millington Road, Newark

May 3, garage, 1st Baptist Church Plainfield, 4295 Van Dyke Road, Minooka

May 3, garage, Matthew Muledy and Angela Cordaro, 68 N. Linden Drive, Plano

May 3, accessory building, Todd and Lisa Dempsey, 16 Hillview Court, Yorkville

May 3, accessory building, Christoper and Jacqueline Rowe, 13320 Sleezer Road, Newark

May 3, accessory building, John and Pamela Watts, 33 Ponderosa Drive, Yorkville

May 3, addition, Michael Cech, 1148 Vilmin Road, Plano

May 3, addition, Rafael and Maria Salinas, 12452 McKanna Road, Minooka

May 2, electrical upgrade, Joan M. Gierden Living Trust, 61 Sheffield Road, Montgomery

May 3, driveway, Stephanie Busic, 14 E. River Road, Montgomery

May 2, solar, Nicholas A. Dodd Living Trust, 1286 Eldamain Road, Plano

May 2, solar, Jeremy and Cynthia Nations, 5020 Douglas Road, Oswego

May 9, house, Edward Kuefler, 15426 C Millhurst Road, Plano

May 9, garage, Matthew and Janel Klingbiel, 61 E. Timberlake Trail, Oswego

May 4, garage, Anthony Edward Riedy Living Trust, 607 Wacker Drive, Yorkville

May 4, accessory building, Froilan Bello and Marisol Villanueva, 27 Pickford Road, Montgomery

May 5, accessory building, Christian and Marcy Oberheide, 2017 Devonshire Court, Oswego

May 4, other, Frank Keller, 7426 Schlapp Road, Oswego

May 9, swimming pool, Matthew McCaw, 6755 Grove Road, Oswego

May 5, deck, Ronald and Rebecca Parish, 11571 Route 71, Yorkville

May 5, deck, Joseph and Melanie Foresta, 13 W. Aldon Court, Montgomery

May 5, deck, Christian and Marcy Oberheide, 2017 Devonshire Court, Oswego

May 9, generator, Zachary Sladek, 7 Timber View Lane, Yorkville

May 5, solar, Ricardo Galarza, 339 Austin Court, Yorkville

May 12, house, Angela Short, 5612 Whitetail Ridge Drive, Yorkville

May 11, addition, Dean and Mary Whitmer, 118 Woodland Drive, Plano

May 16, swimming pool, Ramiro and Ana Diaz, 8 Ottawa Court, Oswego

May 17, swimming pool, Teresa Meza and Juan Martinez, 13 Briarcliff Road, Montgomery

May 17, generator, Cary and Donna Winter, 7182 Ironwood Court, Yorkville

May 15, solar, Bradley Brown, 33 Afton Drive, Montgomery

May 24, house, Edward and Linda Wiesbrook, 9416 Finnie Road, Newark

May 31, house, Craig and Gretchen Ibrahim, 8265 Old Ridge Road, Plainfield

May 30, accessory building, Arthur Hrvatin, 17170 Frazier Road, Plano

May 30, addition, Edgar and Aelita Archbold, 6 Julius Court, Yorkville

May 26, addition, Danielle and Dean Opperman, 510 Jones Road, Minooka

May 31, addition, Timothy and Kaylea Young, 2588 J Rock Creek Road, Plano

May 26, remodel, David and Karen Haas, 47 Maple Ridge Lane, Yorkville

May 30, electrical upgrade, Ruth Busby, 7 Garden Drive, Montgomery

May 26, driveway, Paul and Donna Petko, 14154 Bushnell School Road, Newark

May 30, solar, James Burbridge, 112 Laurie Lane, Oswego