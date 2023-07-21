Styrofoam recycling Saturday at Oswego Presbyterian Church

Oswego Presbyterian Church’s Earth Care Team will be providing Styrofoam/polystyrene foam recycling for the community from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22, in the church parking lot, 1976 Route 25 in Oswego. Volunteers will provide curbside pickup.

Any plastic foam materials having the PS6 symbol will be accepted. Foam cups and rinsed food containers should be put in a tied-up plastic bag. Packaging foam should be put in separate bags.

Foam packing peanuts and bubble wrap also will be accepted in separate bags. Padded envelopes or other packaging material and foam insulation cannot be accepted.