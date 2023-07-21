Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces Employee of the Quarter

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Deputy Dan Briars has been named Employee of the Second Quarter. He was nominated by a supervisor of the Operations Division for his exemplary performance, according to a news release from the KCSO.

Briars is assigned to the community policing unit and serves as the Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office. In addition to these challenging roles, during the second quarter of this year, he filled in on the Domestic Violence Response Team.

Briars did an exceptional job serving as the main point of contact for victims of domestic violence in Kendall County. He worked with the other police agencies in the county, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office and Mutual Ground to ensure the victims of domestic violence received the resources available to them.

Briars’ work during the quarter exemplified his dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Kendall County.

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever their duties are performed in an exemplary manner. Citizens also may be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition.

To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, submit a nomination on the KCSO webpage, kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff, or call the sheriff’s office at 630-553-7500 for information.