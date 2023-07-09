July 09, 2023
Yorkville Public Library to hold used book sale during Hometown Days

By Shaw Local News Network

The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library will hold its 14th annual used book sale during Hometown Days on Sept. 2 and 3 at the library.

All adult books will be $1 and children’s paperbacks and board books will be 50 cents. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

According to a news release from the library, thousands of books will be available in a variety of subjects in both hardcover and paperback format. Additionally, there will be many CDs, DVDs audiobooks and jigsaw puzzles available. Donated books are like-new or gently used.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Money raised form the book sale will be used to pay for the library’s programs and services.