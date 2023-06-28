Mill Street bridge in Montgomery closed Tuesday for improvement project

The Mill Street Bridge, which runs over the Fox River in Montgomery (between River Street and Route 25), is closed for rehabilitation on Tuesday, June 27.

Improvements include painting and electrical upgrades. During the project’s two-month duration, the bridge will remain closed to vehicle traffic; detours will direct traffic north less than one mile to the Ashland Bridge.

The last time the bridge closed for maintenance was in 2015, during which some of the same general upkeep and maintenance required was performed as part of the Village’s roadway improvement plan. This year, in addition to repairs and rehabilitation, the bridge will receive a fresh coat of paint, an added safety railing on its south side and upgraded lighting.

According to Director of Public Works Mark Wolf, the Village hopes to move the project as quickly as possible. He feels confident the bridge will open to pedestrian traffic for the annual Montgomery Fest planned for Aug. 18-20. To ensure safety, the bridge is also closed to pedestrian traffic for the time being.

“If, at times during the project, we have the option to open the bridge even for a short period, we will work closely with the contractors to allow access. We know this bridge is a huge asset to our downtown area businesses, visitors and residents,” Wolf said in a news release.

Detour signage in the area will reroute traffic north towards the Ashland Bridge. Those traveling from the Village’s west side (Orchard Road) or east (Ogden Avenue) may use Route 30 to cross the Fox River and enter downtown from Route 31 (Lake Street). All downtown businesses, including, but not limited to, Atrevete Confections, Gray’s Mill Estate, George’s Family Restaurant, Riverview Diner, and The Russ Stop Food Truck Park, will remain open during the construction. The Village encourages residents to continue to patronize these businesses during the bridge’s closure.

For questions regarding the bridge improvement project and construction status, contact the Montgomery Public Works Department at 630-896-9241. The Village plans to update its social media pages when the bridge reopens to vehicle or pedestrian traffic.