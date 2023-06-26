Yorkville Public Library announces youth programming for July

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Summer Reading 2023--All Together Now: Now through July 31, log your minutes on the paper log, located at the Youth Service Desk. The paper log is also on the YPL website’s main page for at-home printing. We challenge you to read 400 minutes in June and another 400 minutes in July. If you complete and record your minutes, you will earn one raffle ticket for each month completed. The drawing will be Aug. 3.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of July. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

3D Printing (in person): July 1, 9:30 to 1 p.m. by appointment. 3D Printing is back, the first Saturday of each month. Book a 30-minute appointment on the YPL website to learn about Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D printer. The cost is $0.20/ gram.

Window Art: July 5-8. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come in day and time June 5-9 to create your artwork. Register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Preschool Zone: Wednesday, July 5, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Choose either time and join us for songs, rhymes and books. This program is geared toward our preschool kids, however it is open to all young children. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, July 6, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

Book Club (grades 3-5): Mondays, July 10 and 24, 4 to 4:30 p.m. In this two session book club, the participants will receive the book on July 10 to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session on July 24. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Storybook Yoga: Tuesday, July 11 and Monday, July 17, 10 a.m. For ages 4-10. This fun yoga class features a theme based on favorite children’s books. Class includes breath work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a story. Participants will use their imagination and increase strength, flexibility and balance. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Owl Pellets- What’s inside?: Tuesday, July 11, 1 to 2 p.m. For ages 8 and older. We will discuss birds of prey, then dissect and inspect an owl pellet. Children will work with a partner to take apart the owl pellet and reassemble the skeleton found inside. Registration required. Space is limited.

Stories in the Park: Wednesdays. We are back at the Yorkville parks for Story Time. July 12, 10:30 a.m., Price Park, 525 Burning Bush Drive; July 19, 10:30 a.m. Fox Hill Park (East), 1474 Sycamore Road; July 26, 10:30 a.m., Beecher Park, 908 Game Farm Road.

Getting Ready for Kindergarten: Thursdays, July 13, July 27, 11 to 11:45 a.m. The Yorkville School District is hosting a variety of engaging literacy-rich experiences for children getting ready for kindergarten. July 13, Favorite Storybook Characters; July 27: Books, Books, Books! There is no fee but registration is required and group size is limited.

Book Club (grades 1-2): Wednesdays, July 13 and 20, 4 to 4:30 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy reader chapter book. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

Read with Paws: Saturday, July 15, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for a 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited.

LEGO kits at YPL: July 17-21. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Use only the bricks provided and your creativity to make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 5-7): Thursday, July 20, 1 to 1:45 p.m. For ages 5-7 years old. Come learn more about electricity with 4-H. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 8-12): Thursday, July 20, 2 to 3 p.m. For ages 8-12 years old. Come learn more about wind power with Wired for Wind. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, July 27, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. Read “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” for the July 27 meeting. This date is the Harry Potter Party. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

The library will be closed on July 4 for the holiday.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.