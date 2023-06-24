Yorkville man killed in car accident early Saturday

A 30-year-old Yorkville man was killed in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Yorkville Police Department.

Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Route 47 and Route 71 just before 2 a.m. June 24. Preliminary results suggest that a 2017 Honda sedan left the roadway and struck a traffic signal, the release stated.

Life saving techniques were applied and the subject was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time. This is a pending investigation. The Yorkville Police Department was assisted on scene by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Bristol Kendall Fire Department.